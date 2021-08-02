Chromia (CHR) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $55.17 Million

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Chromia has a market capitalization of $130.45 million and approximately $55.17 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chromia coin can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000778 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chromia has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00061069 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002665 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00014731 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $315.14 or 0.00808102 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00095567 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00040615 BTC.

Chromia Profile

Chromia (CRYPTO:CHR) is a coin. Its launch date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,822,250 coins. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com . Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Buying and Selling Chromia

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars.

