Chrono.tech Price Up 10% Over Last Week (TIME)

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One Chrono.tech coin can now be purchased for about $18.48 or 0.00047345 BTC on exchanges. Chrono.tech has a market cap of $13.12 million and $171,688.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Chrono.tech has traded 10% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00061066 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002669 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00014833 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.26 or 0.00812775 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00095935 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00040643 BTC.

Chrono.tech Coin Profile

Chrono.tech is a coin. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Chrono.tech is blog.chrono.tech . The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chrono.tech’s official website is chrono.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

Buying and Selling Chrono.tech

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using U.S. dollars.

