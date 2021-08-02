Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $12.70 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Chubb in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $12.70 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $11.60. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Chubb’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.30 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.80 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CB. Argus upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.06.

CB stock opened at $168.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $111.93 and a fifty-two week high of $179.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.70.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $49,723.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,506. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 4,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total value of $702,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,699,755.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,877 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

