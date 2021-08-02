Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Church & Dwight in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.83. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

CHD has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James cut Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.50.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $86.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $77.62 and a twelve month high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 15.63%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 141.3% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

