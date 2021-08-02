Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Short Interest Down 14.8% in July

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000,000 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the June 30th total of 5,870,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James lowered Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.50.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,547,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,193 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,594,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,012,000 after purchasing an additional 152,026 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,207,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,137,000 after purchasing an additional 125,252 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,991,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,305,000 after purchasing an additional 17,551 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth $204,485,000. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CHD opened at $86.58 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.61. Church & Dwight has a one year low of $77.62 and a one year high of $98.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.38.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.69%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.