Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Stock Position Boosted by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $4,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 64,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 246,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,169,000 after acquiring an additional 9,867 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 203,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,330,000 after acquiring an additional 6,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. 72.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Churchill Downs news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.77, for a total transaction of $614,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $185.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $195.10. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52 week low of $134.63 and a 52 week high of $258.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.40. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 67.11% and a net margin of 14.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

CHDN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Churchill Downs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.83.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

