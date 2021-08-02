CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) Short Interest Update

CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 410,800 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the June 30th total of 337,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in CI Financial by 51.6% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in CI Financial in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in CI Financial by 44.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in CI Financial in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CI Financial in the first quarter worth about $145,000. 45.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIXX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of CI Financial in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CI Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.69.

Shares of CIXX traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.24. 7,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,416. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97. CI Financial has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $18.92.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $505.72 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that CI Financial will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1488 per share. This is an increase from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%.

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

