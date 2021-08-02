Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,447 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Cigna were worth $5,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Cigna in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Cigna in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Cigna in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $1,148,318.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,548.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 62,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.83, for a total value of $16,203,542.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,841 shares in the company, valued at $45,342,948.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,814 shares of company stock worth $29,031,808. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $235.22 price objective on Cigna and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.81.

Shares of CI stock opened at $229.49 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.04. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $158.84 and a 1-year high of $272.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.69 earnings per share. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.68%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

