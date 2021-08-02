Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Short Interest Update

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,710,000 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the June 30th total of 4,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CI. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.81.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 62,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.83, for a total transaction of $16,203,542.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,841 shares in the company, valued at $45,342,948.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $740,152.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 112,814 shares of company stock valued at $29,031,808. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Cigna by 53.9% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 146,891 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,823,000 after acquiring an additional 51,474 shares during the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 16.3% during the second quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 41,986 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,954,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 8.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,682 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 182.4% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 24,743 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 15,982 shares during the period. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the second quarter valued at about $4,087,000. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $229.67. 49,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,788,618. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.04. Cigna has a 12 month low of $158.84 and a 12 month high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 20.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.68%.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

