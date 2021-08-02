Cindicator (CND) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $247,615.00

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Over the last week, Cindicator has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar. One Cindicator coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cindicator has a market capitalization of $22.96 million and approximately $247,615.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cindicator Coin Profile

Cindicator (CND) is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 coins. The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com . Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/ “

Buying and Selling Cindicator

