Circassia Group (LON:CIR) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Circassia Group Plc (LON:CIR) were up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 36.95 ($0.48) and last traded at GBX 34 ($0.44). Approximately 1,232,982 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 799,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33.85 ($0.44).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CIR shares. Peel Hunt reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Circassia Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Circassia Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

The firm has a market cap of £142.19 million and a PE ratio of -3.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 98.85.

Circassia Group Plc, a medical device company, focuses on the respiratory diagnostics and monitoring products. It offers NIOX and NIOX VERO, a fractional exhaled nitric oxide measurement and monitoring products for use in asthma diagnosis and management. The company offers its products through commercial team in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and Germany, as well as through network of distribution partners internationally.

