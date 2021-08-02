CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CCAC) Short Interest Update

CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CCAC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 552,000 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the June 30th total of 659,400 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 271,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of CCAC stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $9.89. 2,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,863. CITIC Capital Acquisition has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $12.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.92.

Get CITIC Capital Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $3,068,000. VR Advisory Services Ltd bought a new position in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,635,000. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,000,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,900,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $363,000. Institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for CITIC Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CITIC Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.