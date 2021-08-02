Citigroup Boosts Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target to $45.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AVTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.88.

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $37.58 on Monday. Avantor has a 1 year low of $20.27 and a 1 year high of $38.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 46.60%. Analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jo Natauri sold 2,626,771 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $80,589,334.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,839.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 337,571 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total transaction of $10,687,497.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,447,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,842,160.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,513,268 shares of company stock worth $109,241,820 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Avantor during the 4th quarter worth $246,656,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in Avantor during the 1st quarter worth $146,515,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Avantor by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,114,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264,774 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in Avantor during the 1st quarter worth $73,442,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Avantor by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,043,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311,155 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

