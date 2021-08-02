Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) versus Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Financial Comparison

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) and Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Civista Bancshares and Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Civista Bancshares 0 0 3 0 3.00 Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) 0 1 0 0 2.00

Civista Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $20.08, indicating a potential downside of 11.99%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has a consensus target price of $28.50, indicating a potential upside of 35.33%. Given Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) is more favorable than Civista Bancshares.

Risk and Volatility

Civista Bancshares has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Civista Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Civista Bancshares pays out 28.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) pays out 30.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Civista Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.5% of Civista Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.3% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Civista Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Civista Bancshares and Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Civista Bancshares 28.16% 10.87% 1.31% Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) 40.76% 11.86% 1.83%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Civista Bancshares and Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Civista Bancshares $128.05 million 2.78 $32.19 million $2.00 11.41 Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) $787.75 million 4.41 $214.45 million $1.85 11.38

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has higher revenue and earnings than Civista Bancshares. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Civista Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) beats Civista Bancshares on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit. It also purchases securities; and provides trust and third party insurance services. The company operates branch banking offices in Ohio communities, including Sandusky, Norwalk, Berlin Heights, Huron, Port Clinton, Castalia, New Washington, Shelby, Willard, Greenwich, Plymouth, Shiloh, Akron, Dublin, Plain City, Urbana, Russells Point, West Liberty, Quincy, Dayton, and Beachwood; and Indiana communities comprising Lawrenceburg, Aurora, West Harrison, Milan, Osgood, and Versailles. It also operates loan production offices in Westlake, Ohio; and Fort Mitchell, Kentucky. The company was formerly known as First Citizens Banc Corp and changed its name to Civista Bancshares, Inc. in May 2015. Civista Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. The company was founded by John W. Allison and Robert H. Adcock Jr. in 1998 and is headquartered in Conway, AR.

