Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $29.12

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.12 and last traded at $29.00, with a volume of 7329 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.52.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CLAR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Clarus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Clarus from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clarus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $913.07 million, a PE ratio of 83.88 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.77.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Clarus had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $75.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.35 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clarus Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is 18.87%.

In related news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 10,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $243,028.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,260.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 24,917 shares of company stock valued at $599,036 over the last three months. 28.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clarus by 7.8% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 642,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,947,000 after purchasing an additional 46,248 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Clarus by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Clarus during the first quarter worth $252,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Clarus by 5.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 330,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,642,000 after acquiring an additional 18,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Clarus during the first quarter worth $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

