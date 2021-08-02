Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,193 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Clean Harbors worth $10,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 98,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 30.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 319,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,817,000 after acquiring an additional 75,271 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 45.7% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 5.6% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,232,000 after acquiring an additional 14,715 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Rod Marlin sold 6,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $659,214.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,335.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLH. Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.80.

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $95.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.22 and a 52-week high of $96.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 1.74.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $808.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

