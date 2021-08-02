Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) dropped 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.53 and last traded at $2.55. Approximately 61,565 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,482,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.66.

CCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. boosted their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.00 to $3.15 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clear Channel Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.63.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.55.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). On average, analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 1.2% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,274,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 14,620 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 11.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,060,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 106,748 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 32.1% in the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 452,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 55,038 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

