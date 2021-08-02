Clear Secure, Inc.’s Quiet Period Will Expire on August 9th (NYSE:YOU)

Clear Secure’s (NYSE:YOU) quiet period will end on Monday, August 9th. Clear Secure had issued 13,200,000 shares in its public offering on June 30th. The total size of the offering was $409,200,000 based on an initial share price of $31.00. During Clear Secure’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research firms have commented on YOU. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Clear Secure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.83.

Shares of NYSE:YOU opened at $49.43 on Monday. Clear Secure has a 12-month low of $38.26 and a 12-month high of $53.97.

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

