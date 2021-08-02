Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Director Patrick Goepel Sells 6,107 Shares

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Director Patrick Goepel sold 6,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $274,143.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Clearfield stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.80. 1,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,426. The company has a market cap of $588.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.81. Clearfield, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.38 and a 1-year high of $45.36.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $38.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.00 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.96%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clearfield, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Clearfield in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Clearfield by 9.7% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 19,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Clearfield by 88.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,073 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 33,831 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Clearfield in the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearfield in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 35.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Clearfield in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Clearfield from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

