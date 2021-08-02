Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Director Patrick Goepel Sells 6,107 Shares

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Director Patrick Goepel sold 6,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $274,143.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Clearfield stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.80. 1,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,426. The company has a market cap of $588.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.81. Clearfield, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.38 and a 1-year high of $45.36.
Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $38.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.00 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.96%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clearfield, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Clearfield in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Clearfield from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.
About Clearfield
Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.
