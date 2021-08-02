Clever DeFi (CLVA) One Day Volume Hits $1,521.00

Clever DeFi (CURRENCY:CLVA) traded down 37.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. In the last seven days, Clever DeFi has traded down 25.7% against the US dollar. Clever DeFi has a total market capitalization of $709,841.29 and $1,521.00 worth of Clever DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Clever DeFi coin can now be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00001968 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00046594 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00102787 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.09 or 0.00138957 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,640.85 or 0.99986052 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.97 or 0.00844891 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Clever DeFi Coin Profile

Clever DeFi’s total supply is 919,004 coins and its circulating supply is 909,582 coins. Clever DeFi’s official Twitter account is @cleverdefi . The Reddit community for Clever DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/CLVA

Buying and Selling Clever DeFi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clever DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clever DeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Clever DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

