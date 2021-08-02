Clinigen Group (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.24

Clinigen Group plc (OTCMKTS:CLIGF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.24 and last traded at $8.24, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.24.

A number of research firms recently commented on CLIGF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clinigen Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Clinigen Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Clinigen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Clinigen Group plc operates as a pharmaceutical and services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, South Africa, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines.

