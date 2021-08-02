CloakCoin Market Capitalization Tops $1.44 Million (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000653 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $7,175.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005415 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004916 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000335 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00037747 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 35% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00024273 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,673,148 coins. The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

