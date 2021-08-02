Cloopen Group Holding Limited’s (NYSE:RAAS) Lock-Up Period Will End on August 9th

Cloopen Group’s (NYSE:RAAS) lock-up period will expire on Monday, August 9th. Cloopen Group had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 9th. The total size of the offering was $320,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of Cloopen Group stock opened at $4.85 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.59. Cloopen Group has a 52-week low of $4.46 and a 52-week high of $59.00.

Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.40).

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cloopen Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in Cloopen Group during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cloopen Group during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cloopen Group during the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Cloopen Group in the first quarter valued at about $377,000. Institutional investors own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service solution that provides application programing interfaces and software development kits to embed messaging, voice call, audio and video, instant messaging, and other communications into enterprises' applications, services, and/or business processes; cloud-based contact centers, which offers RongCC and 7moor Cloud solutions; and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations, such as RongVideo that provides instant messaging, audio and video conferencing, and telephony solutions.

