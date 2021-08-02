CME Group Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $6.77 Per Share (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CME Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $6.77 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.73.

Get CME Group alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. decreased their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities downgraded CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.57.

Shares of CME opened at $212.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.83. CME Group has a 52-week low of $146.89 and a 52-week high of $221.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of CME Group by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,346,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,275,000 after buying an additional 1,221,421 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of CME Group by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CME Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 863,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,190,000 after buying an additional 38,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 2,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.15, for a total transaction of $432,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $6,114,070.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,699,378.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,092 shares of company stock worth $9,789,159 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.