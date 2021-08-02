CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Bought by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,346,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,421 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 863,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,190,000 after purchasing an additional 38,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CME. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.57.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 2,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.15, for a total transaction of $432,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Howard J. Siegel sold 1,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $322,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,214,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,092 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,159. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME opened at $212.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.83. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.89 and a 12-month high of $221.82.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. As a group, analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.