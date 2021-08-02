CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) announced its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CNA Financial had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 7.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE CNA traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.80. 197,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,814. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.81. CNA Financial has a 1 year low of $28.37 and a 1 year high of $49.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 2,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $110,330.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,350.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 9,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $456,276.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,393.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

