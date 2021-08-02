CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) announced its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CNA Financial had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 7.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE CNA traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.80. 197,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,814. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.81. CNA Financial has a 1 year low of $28.37 and a 1 year high of $49.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday.
CNA Financial Company Profile
CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.
