CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,762,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 148,587 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.34% of CNO Financial Group worth $42,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 36.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

In other CNO Financial Group news, Director Robert C. Greving sold 20,868 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $576,374.16. Also, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 55,167 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $1,490,612.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,816,362.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CNO opened at $22.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.22. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.72 and a 52-week high of $27.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.41.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 11.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on CNO Financial Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. CNO Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

CNO Financial Group Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

