CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CNX Resources in a report issued on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.24. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%.

Several other analysts have also commented on CNX. Bank of America lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. MKM Partners raised shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.64.

CNX stock opened at $12.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.60. CNX Resources has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,204,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $399,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,304 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 5.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,411,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $226,542,000 after acquiring an additional 755,247 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,848,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $130,079,000 after acquiring an additional 242,669 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 270.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,357,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 5.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,541,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,053,000 after acquiring an additional 193,408 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.