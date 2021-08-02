CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,868 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.07% of CNX Resources worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CNX Resources by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,204,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $399,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,304 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in CNX Resources by 5.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,411,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $226,542,000 after purchasing an additional 755,247 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in CNX Resources by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,848,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $130,079,000 after purchasing an additional 242,669 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in CNX Resources by 270.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,357,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CNX Resources by 5.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,541,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,053,000 after purchasing an additional 193,408 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CNX opened at $12.10 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.57. CNX Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $15.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.60.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.07). CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.64.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

