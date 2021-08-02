CNX Resources Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) – Analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of CNX Resources in a research report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%.

CNX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. MKM Partners raised shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.64.

NYSE:CNX opened at $12.10 on Monday. CNX Resources has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $15.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 2.8% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 27,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 1.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 57,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 6.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 178,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.