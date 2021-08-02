Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $57.21

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.21 and last traded at $57.16, with a volume of 4239 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.57.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.80. The firm has a market cap of $96.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 10.98%. Equities analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOF. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

