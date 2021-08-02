Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) – Equities researchers at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Coeur Mining in a report released on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coeur Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.80.

Shares of NYSE:CDE opened at $7.54 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.08. Coeur Mining has a one year low of $6.56 and a one year high of $12.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 32.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 668,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 162,639 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $3,794,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Coeur Mining by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 144,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 5,596 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Coeur Mining by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,686,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,456,000 after buying an additional 98,849 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $474,000. 60.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.