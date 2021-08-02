Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) SVP Sells $133,700.00 in Stock

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total value of $133,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:CDE traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,705,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,397,714. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $12.60.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Noble Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Coeur Mining by 32.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 668,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 162,639 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,794,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Coeur Mining by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 144,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Coeur Mining by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,686,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,456,000 after purchasing an additional 98,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $474,000. 60.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

