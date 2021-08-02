Coeur Mining, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) – Analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Coeur Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 29th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.23. Cormark also issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s FY2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

CDE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Noble Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.80.

CDE stock opened at $7.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Coeur Mining has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $12.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.08.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. 60.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

