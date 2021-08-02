Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Stock Price Down 3.2% After Analyst Downgrade

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $10.50 to $10.00. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Coeur Mining traded as low as $7.28 and last traded at $7.30. 14,729 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,372,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.54.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CDE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,473,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,936,000 after buying an additional 993,070 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 8.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,155,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,554,000 after buying an additional 418,069 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 14.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,014,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,284,000 after buying an additional 641,830 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 13.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,908,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,321,000 after buying an additional 575,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 9.8% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,046,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,542,000 after buying an additional 360,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

