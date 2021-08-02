Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Bought by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,714,799 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,992 shares during the period. Cogent Communications makes up about 1.3% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 3.61% of Cogent Communications worth $131,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 1,771.4% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $44,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,612,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $373,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 37,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,858.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,454 shares of company stock worth $1,478,689 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.29.

Shares of Cogent Communications stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.85. 44 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,292. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.20 and a 52-week high of $90.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.27 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.61.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $146.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.17 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

