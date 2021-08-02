Coin98 Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $56.30 Million (C98)

Coin98 (CURRENCY:C98) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Coin98 has a market cap of $209.70 million and $56.30 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin98 coin can now be bought for about $1.13 or 0.00002904 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Coin98 has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

xWIN Finance (XWIN) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00006708 BTC.

SafePizza (PIZZA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeBank ETH (SBANK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeBank BSC (SBANK) traded 99.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pyram Token (PYRAM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Papa Doge Coin (PAPADOGE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MiniDOGE (MINIDOGE) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Artex (ARTEX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

Coin98 is a coin. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,000,000 coins. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator. Whitepaper “

Coin98 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

