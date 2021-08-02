CoinFi (COFI) Price Reaches $0.0022 on Major Exchanges

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. CoinFi has a total market capitalization of $466,929.06 and $82,004.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CoinFi has traded down 13.3% against the dollar. One CoinFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00059736 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002679 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00014870 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $325.56 or 0.00820935 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005383 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00091462 BTC.

CoinFi (COFI) is a coin. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 coins. CoinFi’s official message board is medium.com/coinfi . CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoinFi is www.coinfi.com . The Reddit community for CoinFi is https://reddit.com/r/CoinFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFi is a platform that offers crowdsourced and professionally curated research, analysis, trading signals, trading algorithms, and market-moving news to give crypto traders real-time market intelligence. The CoinFi token (COFI) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for access to the platform’s advanced trading signals/algos and premium research, which will require staking tokens to reward token owners and reduce volatility. The token will also be used to leverage the wisdom of the crowd. Community members who help curate news, produce research & analysis, and share trading signals will be rewarded within CoinFi's unique token-for-information ecosystem. “

