CoinLoan (CLT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $149,332.00

CoinLoan (CURRENCY:CLT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One CoinLoan coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.62 or 0.00026967 BTC on exchanges. CoinLoan has a total market cap of $20.72 million and $149,332.00 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CoinLoan has traded down 1.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CoinLoan alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00046287 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00102848 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.81 or 0.00139119 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,276.13 or 0.99687793 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $333.73 or 0.00847052 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinLoan Profile

CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 coins. The official website for CoinLoan is coinloan.io . CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinLoan’s official message board is blog.coinloan.io . The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling CoinLoan

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinLoan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinLoan should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinLoan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinLoan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinLoan and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.