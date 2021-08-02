Coinsbit Token (CNB) Price Up 5% This Week

Coinsbit Token (CURRENCY:CNB) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One Coinsbit Token coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Coinsbit Token has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. Coinsbit Token has a total market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $168,485.00 worth of Coinsbit Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00060211 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002679 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00014915 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $323.09 or 0.00821170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00090821 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Coinsbit Token Profile

CNB is a coin. It launched on October 8th, 2019. Coinsbit Token’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,331,266,628 coins. The official website for Coinsbit Token is coinsbit.io . Coinsbit Token’s official Twitter account is @c0insbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Estonia, CoinsBit is a multi-cryptocurrency exchange platform. It allows users to perform crypto or/and fiat transactions by giving orders to buy and sell using the available pairs. CoinsBit does not charge fees for trading or deposit funds, only withdrawals will be charged depending on the currency in question. In addition, it provides multi-language support available 24/7. CNB Coin is a service token of the Coinsbit exchange. The token was designed with the goal of optimizing the user experience and providing access to enhanced features on the exchange. “

Buying and Selling Coinsbit Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinsbit Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinsbit Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coinsbit Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

