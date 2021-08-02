Colliers Securities Comments on CyberOptics Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CYBE)

CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CyberOptics in a research report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.95. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for CyberOptics’ FY2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on CyberOptics from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of CyberOptics stock opened at $46.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.60. CyberOptics has a fifty-two week low of $20.81 and a fifty-two week high of $47.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.74.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 9.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of CyberOptics by 297.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,357 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in CyberOptics by 26.2% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,966 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in CyberOptics in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CyberOptics in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in CyberOptics by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

CyberOptics Company Profile

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions and system products for inspection and metrology worldwide. The company offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function systems for inspection and metrology; MX3000 memory module inspection system; 3D NanoResolution MRS sensor and WX3000 inspection and metrology system for semiconductor wafer and advanced packaging inspection and metrology; high precision 3D and 2D sensors; 3D MRS sensors; SMT electronic assembly alignment sensors; and inspection and metrology systems.

