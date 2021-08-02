Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.30-4.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.13-3.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.09 billion.Columbia Sportswear also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.300-$4.550 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COLM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Sportswear presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.14.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

COLM stock traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $101.41. 450,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,102. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.39, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.87. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $73.11 and a twelve month high of $114.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.49.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.73. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $566.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.77) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.20%.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.