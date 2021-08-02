Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.73 EPS

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.73, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $566.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.02 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.77) EPS. Columbia Sportswear updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.300-$4.550 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $4.30-4.55 EPS.

Columbia Sportswear stock traded up $1.79 on Monday, hitting $101.41. 450,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,102. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.87. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $73.11 and a 1 year high of $114.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.20%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COLM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.14.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

