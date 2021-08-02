Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the textile maker on Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%.

Columbia Sportswear has decreased its dividend payment by 64.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NASDAQ COLM traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $101.72. The stock had a trading volume of 23,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,567. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.87. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $73.11 and a 52-week high of $114.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $625.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.33 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 6.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COLM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.14.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

