Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.300-$4.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.13 billion-$3.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.08 billion.

A number of brokerages have commented on COLM. TheStreet raised Columbia Sportswear from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.14.

Columbia Sportswear stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $101.41. The stock had a trading volume of 451,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,101. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $73.11 and a 1 year high of $114.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.87.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.51. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $625.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.33 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.20%.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

