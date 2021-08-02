Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Short Interest Down 14.7% in July

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 478,700 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the June 30th total of 561,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ CMCO opened at $46.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Columbus McKinnon has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $57.06.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 0.66%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCO. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 140.1% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 884,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 516,213 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,544,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,508,000 after buying an additional 200,606 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,853,000 after buying an additional 167,700 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 1st quarter valued at $8,000,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,934,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,040,000 after buying an additional 106,581 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMCO. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

