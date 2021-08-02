Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Short Interest Down 14.7% in July

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 478,700 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the June 30th total of 561,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
NASDAQ CMCO opened at $46.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Columbus McKinnon has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $57.06.
Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 0.66%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCO. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 140.1% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 884,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 516,213 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,544,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,508,000 after buying an additional 200,606 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,853,000 after buying an additional 167,700 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 1st quarter valued at $8,000,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,934,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,040,000 after buying an additional 106,581 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several brokerages recently commented on CMCO. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.67.
Columbus McKinnon Company Profile
Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.
Further Reading: Range Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.