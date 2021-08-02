Comcast Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the cable giant on Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th.

Comcast has increased its dividend payment by 90.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Comcast has a dividend payout ratio of 34.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Comcast to earn $3.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.6%.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.39 on Monday, hitting $58.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 986,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,025,648. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast has a 1 year low of $40.97 and a 1 year high of $59.70.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. Analysts predict that Comcast will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. increased their price objective on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,335.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

