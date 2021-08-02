Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to announce $0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Sixteen analysts have issued estimates for Comcast’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. Comcast reported earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comcast will report full year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $4.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Comcast.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the second quarter worth $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the first quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 274.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.53. 779,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,025,648. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.29. Comcast has a twelve month low of $40.97 and a twelve month high of $59.70. The firm has a market cap of $268.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

