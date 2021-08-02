Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 85.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 84,694 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,459,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,859,000 after purchasing an additional 673,248 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 72,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 16,232 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1,863.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 66,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 63,434 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Comerica by 18.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Comerica by 19.6% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 473,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,934,000 after acquiring an additional 77,493 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Comerica from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist reduced their price target on Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Odeon Capital Group cut Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.97.

Shares of CMA opened at $68.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $35.76 and a one year high of $79.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.87.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 83.18%.

Comerica declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Comerica news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $58,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

