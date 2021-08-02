Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.99 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) will announce $1.99 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.07 billion. Commercial Metals posted sales of $1.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full-year sales of $6.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.60 billion to $6.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $7.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Commercial Metals.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.18.

Shares of CMC stock opened at $32.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.34. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $18.67 and a 1 year high of $34.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Commercial Metals by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 53,885 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $456,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,019,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,941,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $361,000. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

